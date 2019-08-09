Apple asked the Federal U.S. Court of Appeals for another shot at overturning $439 million patent lawsuit

Apple wants to take another crack at beating patent troll VirnetX in U.S. federal court.

Luke Dormehl for Cult of Mac:

The Cupertino company was previously ordered to pay $439 million for infringing on two of VirnetX’s patents with its FaceTime technology. However, an appeals court has since found many of VirnetX’s patents to be unpatentable.

Apple’s lawyers are seeking an “en banc” hearing. This is a session in which a case is heard before all the judges of a court, instead of a select panel of judges. It is typically reserved for cases that are either very important or very complex.

“At the very least, this [latest turn of events] requires that the underlying infringement judgment be vacated,” Apple’s lawyers argue in their claim.