Dr. Andrew Trister leaves Apple to join Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Dr. Andrew Trister, who worked for Apple in the company’s health group on medical research initiatives, is joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for a new role focusing in taking digital health companies global.

Christina Farr for CNBC:

Trister, who joins the foundation this week, was among the first employees to get recruited to Apple’s health team, alongside the renowned medical researcher Stephen Friend [left Apple late in 2017 to become an independent entrepreneur]. Trister joined Apple in a special projects role in 2016, according to LinkedIn, shortly after Apple launched its smartwatch and before it announced plans to move into the medical space in a big way.

Trister has not yet announced his new role publicly, but confirmed the new gig in an interview with CNBC…

One of Trister’s projects while at Apple came to light this week, when the research was published and presented at an industry conference. It involved researching whether consumer gadgets like smartwatches and sleep trackers could be used to spot early signs of dementia. Eli Lilly and a start-up called Evidation Health partnered with Apple on the research, which was co-authored by Trister.

In his new role as a deputy director of digital health innovation at the Gates Foundation, Trister said he’s looking to work with entrepreneurs in the digital health world that are thinking of taking their technologies from the U.S. to the developing world, where studies are increasingly finding that people have access to smartphones.