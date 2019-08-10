High-end 2019 Apple iPhone lineup may shift to ‘Pro’ branding

A leaker with a brief but proven history is predicting that Apple will move the “Pro” name to at least one model of the 2019 iPhone lineup.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

Twitter user “CoinX” has said that Apple will move the “Pro” marketing term over to one of the 2019 iPhone models. IF accurate, clearly the “Pro” model will be the highest-end model, but beyond the name, the leaker didn’t provide any more information on what would make it so.

“Pro” for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years. — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) August 10, 2019

The leaker does not have a long history, but has a generally accurate one. CoinX pegged the iPhone naming, the resurrection of the iPad mini line, the iPhone XS mass, and the symmetry differences between the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.