High-end 2019 Apple iPhone lineup may shift to ‘Pro’ branding

A leaker with a brief but proven history is predicting that Apple will move the “Pro” name to at least one model of the 2019 iPhone lineup.
Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:
Twitter user “CoinX” has said that Apple will move the “Pro” marketing term over to one of the 2019 iPhone models. IF accurate, clearly the “Pro” model will be the highest-end model, but beyond the name, the leaker didn’t provide any more information on what would make it so.
“Pro” for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years.
— CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) August 10, 2019
The leaker does not have a long history, but has a generally accurate one. CoinX pegged the iPhone naming, the resurrection of the iPad mini line, the iPhone XS mass, and the symmetry differences between the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll just leave this here:
• iPhone Air
• iPhone
• iPhone Pro
They keep changing their consumer base to more affluent people who can afford high prices while leaving out the people who want to use their products but can’t afford the high prices. Which is a hugh Mistake. Remember how apple got started, getting mac into schools and getting into more family base market. It’s easy for them to create a more lower teired and flood the market with apple gear pushing out competitors but they won’t I don’t know why. Who’s gonna buy a $6k mac pro? limited market there. the parts costs about $1000, you can make up a hackintosh for $1500. They could easily pushout a i7 mac pro for $3k and get it out to more people while making a profit. Sell iphones for $600-1000 easily, but anything over that? the market is limited. Get everyone a ipad for $500, not gonna happen. Apple should be company for everyone not a “luxury brand”. The 2nd tier(used/expired) market is hugh because people want Apple stuff but can’t afford it, thus either buy refurb/used or keeping their old stuff going, opening this market up is better for apple as it gives them the money they’re are losing now. I’m highly disappointed in the way the company is going.