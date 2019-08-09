Critical U.S. election systems said to have been left exposed online despite official denials

Election Systems & Software, the top voting machine company in the U.S. insists that its election systems are never connected to the internet. But researchers found 35 of the systems have been connected to the internet for months and possibly years
Kim Zetter for Vice Motherboard:
“We… discovered that at least some jurisdictions were not aware that their systems were online,” said Kevin Skoglund, an independent security consultant who conducted the research with nine others, all of them long-time security professionals and academics with expertise in election security. Skoglund is also part of an advisory group, not associated with the research, that is working with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop new cybersecurity standards for voting machines. “In some cases, [the vendor was] in charge [of installing the systems] and there was no oversight. Election officials were publicly saying that their systems were never connected to the internet because they didn’t know differently.”
Hacking the firewall and SFTP server would allow an attacker to potentially intercept the results as they’re transmitted and send fake results to the FTP server, depending on how securely the ES&S system authenticates the data. Although the election results that are transmitted via modem are unofficial—official votes are taken directly from the voting machine memory cards when they arrive at county offices — a significant discrepancy between the unofficial tallies and the official ones would create mistrust in the election results and confusion about which ones were accurate.
But Motherboard has learned that connected to the firewalls are even more critical backend systems — the election-reporting module that tabulates the unofficial votes as well as the official ones, and the election-management system that is used in some counties to program voting machines before elections. The researchers said that gaining access through the firewall to these systems could potentially allow a hacker to alter official election results or subvert the election-management system to distribute malware to voting machines through the USB flash drives that pass between this system and the voting machines.
MacDailyNews Take: Ay yi yi. Let’s get this “system” secured as best as possible before the next elections! None of these machines should be connected to the Internet, ever, to ensure the integrity of election results. As Zetter notes, “misconfigured firewalls are one of the most common ways hackers penetrate supposedly protected systems. The recent massive hack of sensitive Capital One customer data is a prime example of a breach enabled by a poorly configured firewall.”
OMG do folks really not get how important this is. PAPER BALLOTS. Not the ones with the little “punch holes” (hanging chad anyone). Shockingly Oklahoma has often been held up as a great example of how to do elections. We have polling stations that CHECK YOUR ID and make sure you live HERE. We have a paper ballot that basically looks like a “Scantron” like many of used in College or for the SAT. You color in the “bubbles” on the paper ballot feed them into a machine. The machine is NOT connected to any network. The numbers from the machine at the end of the day are taken to the regional election HQ where the results from each machine are uploaded to the master database on a secure network. IF however anyone doubts the results the original ballots by precinct are kept for two years you can always go check all or most likely a subset of the original numbers. Results are usually known by 10:00PM on Election Day. No need to automate this further. System works.