Apple releases new USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter with HDMI 2.0 support

Apple has released a new USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter with HDMI 2.0 support that carries the model number A2119. The old version was model A1621.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The new USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter [$69] adds support for HDMI 2.0, an upgrade from the original model’s HDMI 1.4b. This means you can now drive 4K 3840 x 2160 video at 60Hz from the following Macs and iPads:

• 15-inch MacBook Pro introduced in 2017 or later

• Retina iMac introduced in 2017 or later

• iMac Pro

• iPad Pro

The previous version fo the dongle only supported 4K at 30Hz and 1080p at 60Hz.

Other improvements with the new USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter include support for HDR video in HDR10, as well as Dolby Vision – so long as you’re outputting to a compatible playback device and display, TV, or projector.