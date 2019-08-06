Apple posts ‘How to apply for Apple Card’ video

Apple Inc. via YouTube:

Apply for Apple Card right in the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can start using it in minutes.

Coming later this month. Learn more and sign up to be notified at: http://apple.co/AppleCard

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Card is going to be bigger than most people, perhaps even at Apple, think!

