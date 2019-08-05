This is the date on which Apple will unveil the iPhone 11R, 11, and 11 Max

Lynn La for CNET:

Every year, Apple needs to whip up something exciting if it wants to get people hyped about the next iPhone… The company needs to make sure its iPhone 11, 11R and 11 Max (or whatever they’ll be called) will be compelling enough to draw new customers or keep current customers updating.

The company hasn’t sent out invitations to any iPhone events yet, but based on previous years, I predict Apple will unveil the next iPhones on Tuesday, Sept. 10… I also predict preorders will kick off that Friday, Sept. 13.

The date also aligns with the expected in-store release and shipping dates too, which I expect to both fall on Friday, Sept. 20.