Apple share price has biggest drop in two months as U.S.-China trade tensions escalate

Apple Inc. shares had their biggest one-day slump in more than two months amid the latest escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The iPhone maker fell as much as 4.8% on Monday, its biggest drop since May 13. The shares have lost almost 9% over a three-day slump.

In the latest development of the trade war, China let the yuan tumble to the weakest level in more than a decade and asked state-owned companies to suspend imports of U.S. agricultural products.

“Apple’s sales in China may come under greater pressure” after the latest development, wrote John Butler, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. He said that Apple products sold in China are priced in U.S. dollars, “suggesting weakness in the yuan makes its devices more expensive and could dent its margins.”