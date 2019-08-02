Apple said to launch MacBooks with 5G connectivity in second half of 2020

“The world’s top-3 notebook vendors Lenovo, HP and Dell are set to introduce their first 5G models in the second half of 2019, and Apple is also expected to roll out its 5G MacBook series in the second half of 2020, according to industry sources,” Digitimes reports.

DigiTimes‘ notebook supply chain connections claim that Apple has finalized its integrated 5G MacBook design and though it did so later than other vendors, its 5G transceiver offers higher efficiency and superior high-speed transmission rates than rival designs.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another case of Apple not rushing to do something until it can be done right. The Windows PC peddlers will copy Apple’s solutions as soon as they see how it should be done.

Apple is said to be achieving better 5G performance in its notebook designs through the use of a ceramic antenna board, which costs six times that of a regular metal antenna board but offers twice the transmission and reception efficiency. Another reason a 5G-enabled MacBook will be high-cost is reportedly down to the case: A metal chassis shields the 5G signal, meaning the notebook will require 13 to 15 antennas, where a 5G smartphone typically uses 11.

MacDailyNews Take: With eSIMs, such a product would allow users to choose – and switch – carriers at will. No more tethering our MacBooks to our iPhones when confronted with no Wi-Fi while on the go!

