Apple Card app coming to iPad as Apple drops Barclays Card rewards ahead of Apple Card launch

Mark Gurman and Jennifer Surane for Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. and Barclays Plc have dropped the rewards program from their longtime credit-card partnership in advance of the debut this month of a new Apple Card with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The Apple-branded Barclays card is no longer offering $50 worth of Apple gift cards to new customers and no longer provides three points per dollar spent on Apple products, according to changes on its website.

Apple and Goldman have spent the past few months preparing their co-branded credit card, which will offer 3% cash back on Apple purchases. In new terms disclosed this week, the companies said Apple Card customers also will be offered separate financing plans for certain purchases, in addition to the ability to carry a revolving balance. The card will be introduced this month, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook confirmed earlier this week.

Apple is planning a companion application for iPad users to be able to sign up and manage their Apple Card. Beta versions of the software update for Apple’s current iOS 12.4 operating system have hidden references to an Apple Card management app for the iPad, according to independent app developer Steve Moser.