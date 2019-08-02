How to delete your anonymized Siri recordings that Apple may have on file for you

There are methods in iOS and macOS for deletion of the anonymized Siri recordings that Apple may have on file for you, but there are some consequences for doing so.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

We’ve spoken with Apple this morning, and confirmed that you can delete what Apple may have on file for you in regards to Siri recordings.

However, we were also told that since the numbers of retained recordings for quality assurance purposes are so low, the odds are that you don’t have any retained data.

There are two catches, though. The first is, you’re going to have to do this on every Mac or iOS device you own as the recordings are not tied to an iCloud account. The second is that once you turn dictation or Siri on again, the potential retention starts anew on that device — albeit with a new anonymized identifier.

But, for now, Apple has turned off manual grading collection. There are changes coming, so if you toggle Siri and Dictation on and off now, it may be the only time you have to do it.