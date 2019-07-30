Apple seen forecasting revenue decline for iPhone launch quarter

Mark Gurman and Jeran Wittenstein for Bloomberg:

When Apple Inc. launches a new iPhone, that usually means rising revenue. Chances are that won’t happen this year.

Apple reports fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, but all eyes will be on its forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter. That’s when the Cupertino, California-based technology giant is expected to release new versions of its flagship handset.

Analysts expect Apple revenue to be $61 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, down about 3% from a year earlier. During the same iPhone-launch quarters in 2018 and 2017, revenue climbed 20% and 12%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The major attraction in this year’s models lies in enhanced cameras: the two high-end models to replace the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will include three back cameras, up from two, and a successor to the iPhone XR will include a second back camera. Beyond additional cameras, the new iPhone models will look similar to the 2018 versions, which looked like the 2017 iPhone X. Apple is planning a more extensive revamp of the iPhone with an updated design, 5G connectivity, and new augmented reality cameras for 2020.