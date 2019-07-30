Apple Watch’s ECG app and AFib alerts: What cardiologists want you to know

Danielle Kosecki for CNET:

Last year, to much fanfare, Apple announced two new additions to the Apple Watch. There’s an ECG app exclusive to the Series 4 that can indicate whether your heart rhythm shows signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) — the most common type of irregular heartbeat and a major risk factor for stroke — and the irregular heart rhythm notification (for all Apple Watches) which will alert you of irregular heart rhythms suggestive of AFib.

But how helpful are these AFib features really? And are they right for you or a loved one? If you’re considering buying a Series 4 — or holding out for a Series 5 — just for the ECG app, here are a few things cardiologists want you to know.