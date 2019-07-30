If you value your privacy, delete these 7 privacy-trampling iPhone apps

Jason Aten for Inc.:

Apple has long had a reputation for respecting users’ privacy… Still, that doesn’t mean that every app you download feels the same way.

In fact, here are seven of the worst offenders when it comes to respecting your privacy:

1. Facebook: Let’s face it (no pun intended), every time you use Facebook, you’re basically telling the company everything it needs to know in order to show you relevant ads that make it billions of dollars.

2. Basically Every Flashlight App: Your iPhone has a flashlight. There is literally no reason to ever download an app for that. Especially since according to a 2014 report from Wired, most of them only exist to harvest your personal information for various marketing purposes.

3. Weather Apps

4. Google Maps When you’re signed in, Google knows where you are, where you’ve been, and where you’re headed (if you use it for directions). Combine that with the fact that Google already knows your browsing history, who you regularly communicate with via email, which apps you log into on your phone, and a whole lot of other personal information, and you can start to see why Google is the world’s largest advertising platform. It basically knows everything.

5. Any Popular Games

6. DoorDash

7. Siri The recent revelation that Apple has contractors who regularly listen to a small sample of recorded interactions shows that Siri is not only listening when you talk to her, but often even when you aren’t.