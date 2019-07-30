Here are the analysts’ expectations for Apple’s Q319 earnings results today

Apple today reports fiscal third quarter earnings later today after market close.

Aaron Pressman for Fortune:

Analysts forecast that Apple had $53.3 billion in fiscal third quarter sales, essentially unchanged from a year ago. They also forecast earnings per share of $2.09 on average, down 11% from last year.

Within the revenue total, phone sales are expected to decline $3 billion, or 11%, to $26 billion, marking the third straight quarter of decreases. But modestly growing sales of iPads, Mac computers, wearables like the Apple Watch, and services like Apple Music will offset that drop, according analyst forecasts compiled by FactSet.

Investors will be focused not only on the just-completed quarter, but also Apple’s forecast for the upcoming quarter [fiscal Q419]. On average, analysts expect sales of $61 billion from July through September, or 3% less than a year ago.