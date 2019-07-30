Apple CEO Cook: We want to make the new Mac Pro in the U.S., too

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook on Tuesday said that the desire to keep Mac Pro computer production in United States was behind the company’s recent request for tariff exclusions. “We want to continue to be here,” he told analysts on a post-earnings call, adding that the company is investing in capacity to manufacture $6,000 Mac Pros in the United States.
The Wall Street Journal reported in June that Apple is shifting manufacturing of its new Mac Pro desktop computer to China from Texas.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration would not grant Apple any relief for tariffs on parts made in China for Mac Pro, later adding that he thought the firm would build a plant in Texas.
MacDailyNews Take: So, The Wall Street Journal report was either wrong or Cook has changed his mind rather abruptly. We suspect the former.
Hopefully, this will all work out and the Mac Pro can continue to be assembled in the U.S as Apple wishes (this time with Mac professionals actually buying them in significant quantities, as we doubt has been the case for many years; we suspect work on the Trash Can Mac Pro assembly line was rather sparse in recent years given the product’s advanced age and painfully obvious dead-endedness).
Yeah, but….
The WSJ was deliberately misleading or just plain stupid. The request for tariff exemption was for components of the Mac Pro made in China not the assembly of the Mac Pro.
Why on earth would they need tariff exemption on a part made in China for something they planned to assemble in China? WSJ asserted that production was going to shift and no one seems to have questioned their flawed logic.
“Why on earth would they need tariff exemption on a part made in China for something they planned to assemble in China?”
You seemed to have overlooked the obvious answer: to sell it in the US.
Apple has never manufactured a Mac Pro in the USA. It outsourced its manufacturing of the Trashcan to Flextronics (now Flex Ltd.), a thoroughly global tech assembler with origins in Singapore. Flex also manufactures many other manufacturers’ devices including Lenovo and Fitbit devices, which were roundly trashed by the usual MDN peanut gallery, apparently ignorant as usual that Apple doesn’t actually build anything anymore, let alone lead in hardware innovation that benefits the end user.
By now you should realize that Timmy doesn’t believe in vertical integration. He will always outsource the hard work whenever possible. Why should anyone be surprised then when any Apple product feature is brought to market by a competitor in months, at a lower price, and often with better performance.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/apples-weak-link-on-secrets-contract-equipment-manufacturing/
Referencing a 10 year old article…really sad.
The 2013 Mac Pro has been manufactured (a term that by law requires more than 90% of the components be US made) in Austin, Texas. The last I looked, Austin, Texas, was still part of the United States of America.
Incidentally, my office owns two of the 2013 Mac Pro’s and both say “manufactured in the USA” on them.