MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q319 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm EDT/2pm PDT today, July 30, 2019.

The live webcast will begin at 5pm EDT/2pm PDT today here.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $53.8 billion, the biggest June quarter ever, an increase of 1 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.18, down 7 percent. International sales accounted for 59 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

For Q419, Apple guided for revenue between $61 billion and $64 billion.

Live notes from Apple’s Q319 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• End of conference call

• Cook on 5G iPhones: We don’t comment on future products; with respect to 5G, most people would tell you that we are in extremely early innings of 5G and even more so worldwide. We are very confident in our position.

• Cook: We think Catalyst (iOS to Mac apps) is huge

• Cook: We are seeing good developer interest in virtually everything introduced during WWDC 2019

• Maestri: Apple will continue to invest in marketing and advertising, especially for new services and product launches

• This is why installed base continues to grow even as iPhone revenue declines in a give 90-day window

• Cook: Installed bas doesn’t correlate to the 90-day clock due to switchers, secondary market, and upgrades (people are holding onto devices longer, but they’re staying in the ecosystem), and new users

• Cook: Installed base is a function of upgrade and the time between upgrades, switchers, robustness of the secondary market, and new users

• Maestri: We feel very good about our iPhone channel inventories for the quarter

• Cook on new Mac Pro: We’re working and investing currently on continuing to build the Mac Pro here in the U.S

• Cook on U.S.-China trade: The vast majority of Apple products are kind of made everywhere; that’s the nature of a global supply chain; I think that will carry the day

• Cook: We’re placing big bets on things like augmented reality

• Cook: India bounced back during the quarter, we returned to growth there, about which we’re very happy

• Cook: Wearables are doing extremely well; we stuck with that when others perhaps didn’t. Apple is in a strong position

• Cook: We have the strongest product portfolio ever with strong products on the way; the pipeline is full

• Cook: iPhone trade-in in retail and financing led retail and online to sales growth in June

• Maestri: Apple News+ and Apple Channels available right now; new Apple services are coming some of which will have a trial period

• Apple expects to benefit from leverage and from cost savings due to favorable component market

• Apple Card rolls out in August and Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ will come this fall helping to power Services growth

• Apple confident of goal of increasing paid subscription goal of surpassing half a billion

• Apple confident they will double Services between 2016 and 2020

• AppleCare hit an all-time record during June

• Apple install base continues to grow across all major categories which is very important for the Services business

• Cook: Apple is happy with the progress in China; there are several things going on [in China] that are quite positive

• Cook: China government stimulus (“very bold” VAT reduction), trade-ins, and growing engagement in growing Apple ecosystem helped in China

• Q419 guidance includes and estimated almost $1 billion in foregin exchange headwind during the quarter

• Maestri: Apple expects to have continued strong growth from non-iPhone categories

• Analysts’ questions begin

• Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share payable on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2019

• Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter:

– revenue between $61 billion and $64 billion

– gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent

– operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion

– other income/(expense) of $200 million

– tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent

• Apple on way to net cash neutral potion over time

• $108 billion total debt

• $211 billion in cash and marketable securities on hand

• Apple Business Chat is a dynamic way to support and interact with customers for many businesses

• Maestri: iPhone and iPad are overwhelmingly the choice for bankers around the world

• 506 total Apple Retail Stores worldwide

• iPhone trade-in program over 5X larger vs. last year

• Wearables revenue accelerated to over $5.5 billion, setting a June quarter record

• Over half of iPad customers during the quarter were new to iPad

• Mac revenue up 11% YOY; signifantly outpacing global PC industry

• Nearly 1000 Best Buy store across the U.S. now authorized to repair Apple products

• Apple now has 420+ million paid subscriptions; Apple on way to surpassing goal of 500 million subscribers in 2020

• iPhone US survey by 451 Research: iPhone XR, XS, XS Max user satisfaction = 99%

• Net sales by category:

– iPhone: $25.986 billion

– Mac: $5.820 billion

– iPad: $5.023 billion

– Wearables, Home and Accessories: $5.525 billion

– Services: $11.455 billion

• Maestri: Apple returned to growth despite significant currency headwinds during the quarter

• Cook: “We have several new products that we can’t wait to show you.”

• Apple thinks customers are going to love what delivers deliver with these new tools

• RealityKit is a new developer framework for virtually lifelike AR

• ARKit 3 uses on-device realtime machine learning

• Important new tools for developers debuted at WWDC 2019

• Apple wants to make the user experience more effortless and intuitive across macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS

• macOS Catalina’s Catalyst will help bring iOS apps to the Mac; Apple expects to see a wave of new apps for the Mac arriving as early as this fall

• ECG app expanded to 31 countries and regions around the world with more to come this year

• watchOS 6 is a major step forward for Apple Watch users, with a new App Store directly accessible from the Watch

• tvOS 13 will make the big screen experience even more personal

• iPad is getting it’s own OS, iPadOS. It will take the iPad experience to a whole new level

• Cook: Apple wants to own and control primary technologies that make up their products (Jobs Doctrine)

• Apple has acquired Intel’s modem business 2nd largest in terms of dollars, largest ever in terms of employees

• Mac ecosystem about to get a big boost with tools for developers to bring iOS apps to macOS

• Mac Pro available this fall

• Strong performance by MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

• Mac: enormous amount to be excited about

• Apple’s Wearables business is now bigger than 60% of companies in the Fortune 500

• Apple Watch sales set a new quarterly record; 75% of customers are new to Apple Watch

• Cook: Apple Card rollout planned for August

• Transit integration is a major component of digital wallet

• Apple Pay now in 47 markets worldwide

• Apple Services new all-time record of $11.455 billion

• iPhone install base reached a new all-time high

• Cook: iPhone results are encouraging, including strong customer response to our in-store trade-in and financing program

• Cook in statement: “These results are promising across all our geographic segments.”

• Wearables+Services now approach the size of a Fortune 50 company

• Cook: We’re thrilled to report a return to growth

• Apple returned over $21 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $17 billion through open market repurchases of almost 88 million Apple shares, and $3.6 billion in dividends and equivalents

• Apple’s Q319 performance drove strong operating cash flow of $11.6 billion

• International sales accounted for 59 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

• Apple delivered quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.18, down 7 percent

• Apple posted quarterly revenue of $53.8 billion, an increase of 1 percent from the year-ago quarter

• Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended June 29, 2019.

• Cook statement: “This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends.”

• CEO Cook in statement: “The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products.”

