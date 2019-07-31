Beleaguered Samsung Electronics posts 56% plunge in June-quarter profit

:

Samsung Electronics warned on Wednesday that Japanese curbs on the export of chip-making materials was blurring its outlook and said it would delay a plan to return money to shareholders due to “significant new challenges.”

The South Korean tech giant also posted a 56% plunge in June-quarter profit as an oversupply of memory chips continued to weigh down prices.

Like other global tech companies, Samsung has been hurt by a long-running trade war between the United States and China, and an escalating spat between Japan and South Korea is likely to pressure third-quarter results… [Samsung] said its mobile business remained weak… The mobile business booked 1.6 trillion won in quarterly profit, down 42% from a year ago, weighed by slower sales of flagship models and increased marketing expenses.