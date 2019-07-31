Tim Cook confirms Apple Card launch this month

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook confirmed on the company’s third-quarter earnings call that the upcoming Apple Card is launching in August. Cook also confirmed that thousands of Apple employees have been testing the upcoming card, which is launching in partnership with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: People who are not paying attention (PWANPA) are going to be shocked at how well Apple Card is adopted by millions of Apple device users!

PWANPA are also fixated on the physical card, but that is just a back up: Apple Card is meant to be used virtually – via Apple Pay – not physically (via the titanium Apple Card) wherever possible as Apple Card’s cash-back rewards structure offers users just 1% on purchases made with the physical card, but 2% for Apple Pay transactions (and 3% for purchases of Apple products or services).