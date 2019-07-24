Apple supply chain expects new 16-inch MacBook Pro, 13-Inch MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air to launch in October

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple plans to release an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro in October, according to supply chain sources cited by Taiwan’s Economic Daily News.

The report claims the 16-inch display will be a LCD with a 3,072×1,920 resolution, supplied by LG, matching information shared by IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin last month… The supply chain sources cited also expect Apple to refresh the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in October, but no further details were provided about those models. This also mirrors the previous report from IHS Markit.

Absent from the report is any mention of a new 15-inch MacBook Pro. Since 2016, Apple has refreshed the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro simultaneously, so the big question is whether the 16-inch model will immediately replace the 15-inch model or start off as an additional top-of-the-line configuration.