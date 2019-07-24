Leaks reveal a trio of new ‘iPhone 11’ models coming from Apple within months

Apple looks to be preparing a trio of new iPhones for release this fall.

Anna Washenko for Ars Technica:

The new models will be powered by Apple’s A13 chip and will still be equipped with Lightning ports rather than USB-C.

One of the more notable changes being reported for these phones is a new type of Taptic Engine. We’ve heard that the engine’s code name is leap haptics, but that’s about all the insight available presently. The new haptics are expected to potentially replace Apple’s 3D Touch system.

Cameras have received lots of attention from Apple in recent years, and the new models seem to come with another fresh batch of updates. The front camera on the devices will add support for slow motion video capture at 120fps… The camera trio is being used for an option called Smart Frame, which will capture more of an image than appears in the framed area to offer more options for cropping and framing in post-production.