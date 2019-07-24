Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support coming to all LG ‘AI ThinQ’ TVs, not just 2019 models

Sigmund Judge for Screen Times:

In January, LG announced Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2 would be coming exclusively to it’s 2019 TV’s. Whilst other manufacturers including VIZIO and Sony will also be supporting these features across some of their product lines, LG will be first to the punch with a public rollout to it’s AI ThinQ compatible TVs starting this week.

After communication via email with Piers Le Moignan of LG’s UK press team, ScreenTimes.net can exclusively confirm that HomeKit and AirPlay 2 will be coming to –

“All LG TV models with AI ThinQ from past to present” –

meaning owners of some older LG TVs will be joining in on the party!