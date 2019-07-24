DJ Khaled becomes Apple Music’s first artist in residence

Musician DJ Khaled has announced that he is Apple Music’s first artist in residence as he takes over the biggest playlists on Apple’s growing streaming music service.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

Khaled posted a video on Instagram, depicting him on the phone saying he’s “at work” and with an Apple badge.

The artist says that his goal is to “break new artists” on the platform, and he has put out a call to all labels to contact him with suggestions.

DJ Khaled launched his We the Best show on Beats 1 in February 2016.