DJ Khaled becomes Apple Music’s first artist in residence

Musician DJ Khaled has announced that he is Apple Music’s first artist in residence as he takes over the biggest playlists on Apple’s growing streaming music service.
Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:
Khaled posted a video on Instagram, depicting him on the phone saying he’s “at work” and with an Apple badge.
The artist says that his goal is to “break new artists” on the platform, and he has put out a call to all labels to contact him with suggestions.
DJ Khaled launched his We the Best show on Beats 1 in February 2016.
MAJOR 🔑ALERT 🚨 !! Bless up @applemusic for making me the very first artist-in-residence ever for @applemusic 🏆 This means imma taking over the biggest playlists on the platform every month! Also the goal is to break new artists in the process. All record labels and artists, hit me up. This month, we gon start with Office DJ and then I might hit y’all wit a Gymflow playlist vibe next month. 🔑🔑🔑 #WETHEBEST 🍎 Go check out office dj play list now this what I’m listing to in my office right now . Can’t wait to give U more playlist . Link and bio ! 👋🏽
