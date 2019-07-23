Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support coming to supported LG TVs next week

Earlier this year, LG stated that its 2019 TVs would eventually gain support for Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2. That time has come, as LG says updates will begin to roll out next week to add support for those features.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

In a tweet, LG’s Australian support account says that HomeKit and AirPlay 2 updates will start rolling out to users in one week. This means that users could start seeing support as early as next Monday. The support account notes that users will be required to be running iOS 12.4 in order to take advantage of these features… LG has said that only its 2019 TVs will support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, with the company not making updates available for older models.

@LG_Australia can you please let me know when Homekit support is enabled please — Doctor Vadar Who (@DoctorVadarWho) July 22, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: It would have been nicer for owners of pre-2019 TVs if Lucky Goldstar would roll out software updates to enable HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support for them, too. Oh well, we guess LG’s weird 2019 demarcation line is better than nothing!