Britain’s new leader Boris Johnson vows to get Brexit done

Guy Faulconbridge and Elizabeth Piper report for Reuters:
Boris Johnson, the ebullient Brexiteer who has promised to lead Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal by Halloween, will replace Theresa May as prime minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday.
His victory catapults the United Kingdom towards a Brexit showdown with the EU and towards a constitutional crisis at home, as British lawmakers have vowed to bring down any government that tries to leave the bloc without a divorce deal.
Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit referendum, won the votes of 92,153 members of the Conservative party, almost twice the 46,656 won by his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
“We are going to get Brexit done on Oct. 31, and we are going to take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring in a new spirit of ‘can do’,” Johnson, 55, said after the result was announced. “Like some slumbering giant, we are going to rise and ping off the guy-ropes of self-doubt and negativity.”
Within half an hour of his victory, U.S. President Donald Trump had tweeted his congratulations, adding: “He will be great!”
Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: There are just over three short months until October 31st. Good luck to all involved!
You must put your head into the lion’s mouth if the performance is to be a success. — Winston Churchill
Great to see the rejection of far left ideology..a victory not just for England, but for the world.
The election was within the Torries alone. No lefties involved, twit.
my bad..nice to see you upholding the internet’s policy of cowardice, trolling, and the pathetic human need for ad hominim attacks whenever possible.
Jeremy Hunt, the only other name on the ballot, is more conservative (and Conservative) than Johnson on most non-EU issues.
Speaking of twits, Calini, I saw nothing in G-Spank’s post regarding an election. The “rejection of far left ideology” is the fact that Boris Johnson is claiming that Brexit will get done. It is the will of the voters of England if all will recall when they voted England to be England again #MEGA and not part of the far left ideology when they voted for England to exit the European Union or Europe’s version of “Open Borders and Globalism”. Geez… some people!
Boris Johnson has a track record of screwing things up completely. Anyone who thinks he stands any chance of magically sorting out Brexit just because of his blustering lies on the subject is a deluded fool. Leave or Remain if you can’t see that the Tory government(s) have screwed up Brexit right from the start then there’s something wrong with you. When they gave the last extension the EU advised us not to waste the time, the Conservatives then decided to spend a large chunk of that time fighting amongst themselves and making up even more nonsense about how great Brexit will be whilst still not coming up with any actual solutions.
What’s this got to do with Apple and their products?