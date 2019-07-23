Apple releases fresh iOS update for iPhone 4s and older iPads

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Believe it it not, there’s an iOS update for anyone still using an iPhone 4S, iPad 2, or other Apple devices from 2012 or before. This ensures these classic models can still accurately access the GPS system. Apple released iOS 10.3.4 for the iPhone 5 and fourth-generation iPad. In addition, the company introduced iOS 9.3.6 for the iPhone 4S, the original iPad mini, and the second- and third-generation iPad models. These updates are only for iPads with built-in cellular connectivity, as WiFi-only iOS tablets don’t have GPS.

MacDailyNews Take: You know, because Apple is hell-bent on planned obsolescence in order to drive sales. (smirk)

iPad 2 was released on March 11, 2011. iPhone 4S was released on October 14, 2011.

Appel’s support document states, in part, “Starting November 3, 2019, some iPhone and iPad models introduced in 2012 and earlier will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and keep the correct date and time. This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until November 3, 2019.”

More info https://support.apple.com/en-ca/HT210239