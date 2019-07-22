iPhones may finally get Apple ProMotion displays in 2020

Next year’s iPhones could adopt 120-hertz “ProMotion” refresh rates, giving their displays the same level of responsiveness as the iPad Pro, according to one leaker.

Roger Fingas for AppleInsider:

“Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG,” said @UniverseIce on Twitter.

The person doesn’t have a track record with Apple leaks, but is a well-known source on Samsung topics. Samsung and LG are known OLED suppliers for the iPhone XS and XS Max.

On the iPad Pro, ProMotion can dynamically scale refresh rates as needed for the sake of performance and battery life. The tablet continues to use LCD technology however, and Apple has yet to implement 120 hertz on any of its OLED products.