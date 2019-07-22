Apple reportedly close to switching from OLED to microLED for 2020 Apple Watch display

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Following years of development with different suppliers, Apple is reportedly close to switching Apple Watch display from OLED to micro LED, and production is expected to begin in time for a fall 2020 launch.

According to sources in the supply chain, Apple is close to signing a deal with two Taiwanese manufacturers for Apple Watch micro LED displays in 2020. If correct, the move is the culmination of several years of Apple attempting to replace the current OLED displays.

The two manufacturers are believed to be Yu Chuang, which develops micro LED processors, and Sui Bao, which assembles displays… Yu Chuang would not comment, but Sui Bao told Economic Daily News that its production line is ready and that it is in discussions with what is described as the US smart watch industry.