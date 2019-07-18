Raymond James upgrades Apple on 5G iPhone confidence

Steve Goldstein for MarketWatch:

Apple Inc. was upgraded to outperform from market perform by Raymond James, which says it has greater confidence on next year’s 5G iPhone cycle.

“Our more recent checks suggest that Apple plans to bring 5G to a wider range of iPhone models, which is different from their plan when they had intended to use Intel’s modem. We feel that offering 5G at lower price points will drive a stronger product cycle, and early production plans tend to confirm that view,” said the analysts.