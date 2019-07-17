Apple once caught factory workers attempting to smuggle iPhone parts by ‘digging a small tunnel in a corner’

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The Information‘s Wayne Ma has published an interesting story about the measures Apple takes to prevent leaks of unreleased products like iPhones from emerging out of factories within its Asian supply chain.

After photos of the colorful iPhone 5c leaked in 2013, the report claims Apple created a “New Product Security” team to monitor security at its most sensitive suppliers in China… Apple once even caught factory workers “digging a small tunnel in a corner of a room behind a large piece of machinery,” hoping to use it to funnel stolen components to the outside, according to the report. “People were chipping away little by little at the wall Shawshank Redemption style,” one person said.