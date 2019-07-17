Apple to add Time of Flight 3D feature for 2020 iPhones

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

According to Digitimes, Apple is in talks with its Face ID processor supplier, Lumentum, to bring a Time of Flight sensor to the rear cameras in its 2020 iPhones.

Time of Flight scans in a similar way to Face ID, but rather than for very close-up identification, it’s used for helping to make it faster for the iPhone to take regular photos.

A Time of Flight 3D sensor scans the area in front of the camera and calculates distances between objects and the lens, which speeds up focusing and may also help with augmented reality.