Apple renews ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ for a third season

The Late Late Show with James Corden via YouTube:

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is coming back for a third season on the Apple TV app and we’re celebrating the news with a supercut of our stars — from Snoop to Kendall Jenner to Rashida Jones — singing Journey’s classic “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Season 3 is coming soon with new adventures, including a ride with the cast of Stranger Things.

Watch the first two seasons for free on the Apple TV app: http://www.apple.co/_CarpoolKaraoke

MacDailyNews Take: Ah, Steve “The Voice” Perry.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is a fun show at times and the price is right (for production (cheap) and viewers (free)), so it makes sense for Apple to keep it rolling.

