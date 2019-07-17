Here’s what Apple’s iPhone 11 Max will likely look like

Ben Geskin via Twitter:

Unbox Therapy via YouTube:

With iPhone 11 clones hitting the market many have begun to question the design. The clone models of the Phone XI appear to have a more prominent camera hump than some expected. Today, I’ve got my hands on an iPhone 11 model which claims to be a more accurate representation of Apple’s new iPhone for 2019.

MacDailyNews Take: It is what it is.

  1. Ives has not been driven far far away…he has gone from employee to a contractor.
    Plus this phone was designed under his watch.. logo and all.. so the ending statement is just nonsense.

  2. Looks like some sort of weird skin growth on the back. I wouldn’t buy that ugly piece of crap if my life depended on it. Bring on the iPhone 12 with Touch ID embedded under the screen, no notch, a thicker body that holds a larger battery and this monstrosity of camera lenses reimagined. Hopefully whoever’s in charge of design now will actually be present and focused in the studio, treating the iPhone like the crown jewel of Apple rather than being MIA like Jony Ive the past couple years.

  3. Camera bump is such a joke. The thickness no-one cares about, could have been used for more battery. The notch could have just been across the entire top, better aesthetics, instead of ridiculous compromises.

