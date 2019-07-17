Apple seeds fourth betas of iOS 13, iPadOS, tvOS 13, and watchOS 6 to developers

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today seeded the fourth betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after releasing the third betas… Registered developers will need to download the profile for the iOS 13 and iPadOS betas from Apple’s Developer Center. Beta 4, like earlier betas, can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper profile has been installed.

MacDailyNews Take: Developers can also update via Settings > General > Software Update if they’re running an older beta.

tvOS 13 and watchOS 6 fourth developers betas are also available.

We expect Apple to release public beta for iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and watchOS 6 soon.