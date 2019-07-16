Zoom’s handling of its egregious webcam security ‘error’ hasn’t impressed us (updated)

Ravie Lakshmanan for TNW:

Last week, video conferencing app Zoom had to make a major change to its service to fix a frightening webcam vulnerability. But new evidence disclosed by security researcher Karan Lyons shows that other conferencing apps like RingCentral and Zhumu are susceptible to the same issue.

This means that, if you’ve installed either of the two apps, a malicious website could potentially embed a meeting link that — upon visiting — would automatically open up a video conference that turns your webcam on.

…

This makes it absolutely critical that vulnerability fixes are patched, distributed, adopted and installed in time.