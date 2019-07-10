Apple quietly saves Zoom’s …

Zack Whittaker for TechCrunch:

“Apple has released a silent update for Mac users removing a vulnerable component in Zoom, the popular video conferencing app, which allowed websites to automatically add a user to a video call without their permission.

“The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant told TechCrunch that the update — now released — removes the hidden web server, which Zoom quietly installed on users’ Macs when they installed the app.

“Apple said the update does not require any user interaction and is deployed automatically.”