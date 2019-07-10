WWDC 2019 video transcripts are available now

From Apple:

Take advantage of transcripts to quickly discover and share information presented in WWDC19 videos. You can search by keyword, see all instances where the keyword is mentioned in the video, go straight to the time it was mentioned, and even share a link to that specific time.

Apple makes session transcripts available about this time every year following WWDC.

You will find a new link that takes you to transcripts for each session video just underneath the video. Because there is some logic in the universe, the transcript is labelled: ‘Transcript’.

MacDailyNews Take: These transcripts tell you so much about how Apple thinks and what developers will be seeking to build across the next year.