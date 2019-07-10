Apple just patented ‘Minority Report’…

From Patently Apple:

“The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted Apple 59 newly granted patents today. In this granted patent report we cover Apple’s patent relating to an optical projection and imaging apparatus that generates a 3D map or profile of objects. More importantly, it’s designed to control a future 3D UI.

“In patent figure 1 above, Apple notes that 3D maps may be used by a host computer, such as an iMac, as part of a 3D user interface, which enables the user to interact with games and other applications running on the computer and with elements shown on a display screen.”