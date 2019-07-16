iOS 13: How to make your videos widescreen

From CNet:

Here’s how you can make your videos wider with iOS 13.

Open the Photos app and go to the video you want to crop.

Tap on the Edit button at the top right of the screen, then tap on the Crop

button at the top right of the screen, then tap on the Slide the top of the crop box down a hair and slide the bottom of the crop box up a hair. You’re basically eye-balling this since the iPhone doesn’t offer a constrained crop that’s exactly the size of the screen.

Tap and hold on the video to adjust its position within the crop box since you’re trimming a tiny sliver off the top and bottom.

HitDone once you like the crop and wait for the video to save.

Now any time you play the video on your iPhone it will take up most of the screen.