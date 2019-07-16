iOS 13: How to make your videos widescreen

Here’s how you can make your videos wider with iOS 13.
- Open the Photos app and go to the video you want to crop.
- Tap on theEdit button at the top right of the screen, then tap on the Crop
- Slide the top of the crop box down a hair and slide the bottom of the crop box up a hair. You’re basically eye-balling this since the iPhone doesn’t offer a constrained crop that’s exactly the size of the screen.
- Tap and hold on the video to adjust its position within the crop box since you’re trimming a tiny sliver off the top and bottom.
- HitDone once you like the crop and wait for the video to save.
Now any time you play the video on your iPhone it will take up most of the screen.
MacDailyNews Take: A handy tip that gives your videos a little more on-screen real estate.
Try explaining this to granny and see what happens.
Is Trondud’s Granny called Tranny? Or would that make her Grandaddy?
I’d settle for being able to watch 240p (or other) videos NOT full screen on an iPad. You used to be able to drag videos to something less than full-screen, right? Or was that some non-Apple video app? It was useful, so it had to be done away with, I guess.