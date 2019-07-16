Trump targets Google following Thiel allegations

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that his administration “will take a look” at billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel’s statement over the weekend that Google should be federally investigated for allegedly aiding the Chinese military.
Thiel asked
“Number one, how many foreign intelligence agencies have infiltrated your Manhattan Project for AI?
“Number two, does Google’s senior management consider itself to have been thoroughly infiltrated by Chinese intelligence?
“Billionaire Tech Investor Peter Thiel believes Google should be investigated for treason. He accuses Google of working with the Chinese Government.” @foxandfriends A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Regulation and oversight are coming to big tech.
4 Comments
That’s a laugh. If the senile man-baby didn’t actually directly cooperate with the Russians – or attempt to – he’d be one of very few of in his administration who didn’t… and that is very hard to believe.
Can you send me a link to who and how Trump colluded / cooperated with the Russians? I’d like to verify your hear-say (“evidence”). All the evidence of Trump Russian collusion is in a saddle on a Blue Unicorn. I’m assuming you found it and can share it with us?
Rather than down voting, how about sending a link to the evidence. If you can’t do that, then you just want to believe it is true and haven’t formed your own opinions. Just using the opinions of others I guess. “Everybody knows it’s true, so I don’t have to know for myself, just follow the crowd”
https://www.chicagotribune.com/nation-world/ct-paul-manafort-russian-contacts-20190113-story.html
Let’s just start here, Confused one. Fourteen Trump campaign associates interacted with Russian contacts. Paul Manafort, his campaign manager, is well known to have been in bed with Russian and Ukranian oligarchs, including Konstantin Kilimnik, who is a Russian intelligence agent.
Donny “The Dope” Junior had his infamous meeting with a Russian agent in an attempt to buy campaign dirt from a known foreign operative. Their one and only defense is that they didn’t know that was illegal. Note that one of the several Russians that attended the meeting was Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze, who just so happens to be an associate of Aras Agalarov. Remember those names.
Why would Trump bow to Russians? Money obviously. He was in active negotiations to the Russians to get permission to build a tower in Moscow, and he needed to grease the local politicos to do that. Trump was working to make deals with rich Russians for years. Back in 2013, Trump took the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow, where he got in bed with Aras Agalarov, one of the richest oligarchs and a friend of Putin’s. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/sep/18/trump-in-moscow-what-happened-at-miss-universe-in-2013 But the business deals didn’t stop with the stage show for silicone enhanced women. Agalarov was the conduit Trump wanted to access Russian money. After 7 bankruptcies in the USA, and wearing out his welcome at Germany’s DeutchBank, Trump needed new creditors.
Why would Russia bother dealing with Trump the presidential candidate? Because after Putin illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, western nations including the USA issued sanctions that hurt Putin’s cash flow. Russians were working overtime to identify a corruptible presidential candidate that they could buy off to get sanctions lifted. Trump fit their needs perfectly. So what a surprise when Trump issued nothing but sweet talk for Russia, while Russian trolls spread FUD on Facebook and other social media to destroy much more qualified republican candidates. To this day, whenever anyone questions Trump, a chorus of Russian trolls spins the narrative to completely unrelated topics, usually something about an irrelevant democrat or how America needs to be monocultural and white. The foreign troll farm has grown in power, while Trump has actively undermined US intelligence agencies to stop it.
And what does this have to do with making America great? Well, when the president has financial incentive to foreign powers, then he can’t be working on behalf of US citizens. It wasn’t the first time. G. Dubya Bush looked the other way when Stillwater Mining was bought by Russians. This company appears to be at least one camel nose underneath America’s tent. Kaveladze, a boardmember of the now Russian-owned Stillwater, appears to be involved in a $1.4 billion money laundering scheme operated through Stillwater and several US shell companies. It is still under investigation where that money went — or rather, how much of that money went to unregulated US political organizations.
As usual, Trump isn’t shy about boasting that he has ties with these people. “I was with the top-level people, both oligarchs and generals, and top-of-the-government people,” he said in a radio interview in 2015. “I can’t go further than that, but I will tell you that I met the top people, and the relationship was extraordinary.” All the more reason to show us the tax returns as promised, right Mr. Trump?
Incidentally, Trump also bragged that he took the opportunity to troll through the Miss Universe pageant changing room to view the contestants undressed. Just typical behavior of a mouth breathing slimeball who treats women like objects to be collected.
For your information, the Mueller investigation handed off several investigations to the FBI and more indictments of Trump associates are almost certain. The real reason Trump himself hasn’t been indicted is because Mueller believes based on longstanding legal precedent that a sitting president cannot be brought up on charges while in office. If a president commits a felony, he can only be impeached by Congress, which as we know is still partly held by Lyin’ McConnell, a man so corrupt that he admitted that his goals were to make the other party’s president a one-termer and to obstruct all democrat-proposed legislation and court nominees. So much for making America great. McConnell, like Trump, is only out to make himself more powerful. When Trump is out of office, he will face lawsuits and criminal charges that will make your head spin. Even McConnell judges will throw Trump under the bus then. The long arm of the law may be slow, but it’s powerful.