Apple, Google, Facebook execs face anti-trust grilling

From Reuters:

Executives from tech giants Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet’s Google go before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel Tuesday to discuss competition in online markets.

The committee is likely to discuss antitrust probes of the four companies under way at the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, as well as allegations that the companies seek to thwart nascent competitors.

Democrats, in particular, are expected to press Facebook about a proposed $5 billion settlement between the company and the FTC to resolve…