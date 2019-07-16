Security bug in iOS 13/iPadOS beta identified, Apple informed

Roger Fingas for Apple Insider:

A bug in the current iOS 13 and iPadOS betas reportedly allows people to bypass security and access usernames and passwords in the Settings app — though in practice, the issue is a relatively minor threat.

Within the app, people can repeatedly tap on the “Website & App Passwords” option and bypass Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, iDeviceHelp noted on Monday. The issue is minor as a device must already be unlocked to access Settings.

Apple has been warned about the problem, but has yet to acknowledge it.