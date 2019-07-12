Apple spending $15 million per show on its ‘See’ Apple TV+ series…

Erich Schwartzel for the Wall Street Journal (paywall):

“As Walt Disney Co., AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia and Apple Inc. prepare to enter the crowded streaming-entertainment market, they are racing to stand out with eye-catching shows that cost as much for a season as a big-budget movie… “…In the case of Apple’s See, the cost has neared $15 million for each roughly 60-minute episode, according to a person familiar with the matter. That is more than the cost of a typical independent feature film. “See, set centuries in the future after a virus has wiped out much of Earth’s population and left survivors blind, appears to be taking cues from the Game of Thrones playbook of cinematic world-building. Footage shown at Apple’s programming event featured Mr. Momoa ready-set for battle alongside dozens of actors in sweeping vistas filmed in the fields and forests of British Columbia.”

Apple is working on dozens of shows for its Apple TV+ service. TV isn’t the only original content Apple is preparing – the company also supports dozens of game development projects for Apple Arcade.

MacDailyNews Take: See sounds like Apple’s attempt at a Game of Thrones-class series – but we rather imagine the company will take its hits where it finds them.

In a recent interview, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue described the company’s goal as “making the best” TV shows.

We should see the first of these shows appear in fall.