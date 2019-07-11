The new 13-inch MacBook Pro benchmarks are in – and it’s fast!

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

“Geekbench 4 scores indicate the base 2019 model with an 8th-generation 1.4GHz quad-core Core i5 processor has up to a 6.8 percent increase in single-core performance, and up to 83.4 percent faster multi-core performance, compared to the base 2017 model with a 7th-generation 2.3GHz dual-core Core i5 processor. “Specifically, the 2019 model has average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,639 and 16,665 respectively based on eight Geekbench results, while the 2017 model averages 4,341 for single-core and 9,084 for multi-core.”

Apple calls these “twice as fast”, which is likely true in real world use.

MacDailyNews Take: A pretty good speed kick.