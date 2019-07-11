The new 13-inch MacBook Pro benchmarks are in – and it’s fast!

“Geekbench 4 scores indicate the base 2019 model with an 8th-generation 1.4GHz quad-core Core i5 processor has up to a 6.8 percent increase in single-core performance, and up to 83.4 percent faster multi-core performance, compared to the base 2017 model with a 7th-generation 2.3GHz dual-core Core i5 processor.
“Specifically, the 2019 model has average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,639 and 16,665 respectively based on eight Geekbench results, while the 2017 model averages 4,341 for single-core and 9,084 for multi-core.”
Apple calls these “twice as fast”, which is likely true in real world use.
MacDailyNews Take: A pretty good speed kick.
1 Comment
These are not yet posted on the GeekBench page: http://browser.geekbench.com/mac-benchmarks
Nor are any 2019 Mac Pro benchmarks.
For complete reporting, however, it should be noted that the 13″ MBP with Intel Core i7-8559U @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores) achieved a single core score of 5139.
With an Intel Core i7-7567U @ 3.5 GHz (2 cores), the older 13″ MBP scored 4633.
With an Intel Core i5-8259U @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores), the older 13″ MBP scored 4526.
Bottom line: price conscious entry level Mac laptop users with light computing needs should not get taken in by the “twice as fast” narrative marched out here by MDN. Faster is always more welcome, but we are talking about a modest bump to a relatively low level product on the MBP lineup. Save your money and score on discounts from last years’ models. Assuming of course you work in a sterile environment or are willing to play roullette with the godawful keyboard…