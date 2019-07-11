Is Apple building a wireless charging system for Apple Car?

Roger Fingas for Apple Insider:

Titled “Wireless Charging Alignment Systems,” U.S. patent application 20190210480 describes a car in which “control circuitry may use the steering and propulsion system to park the vehicle in a parking space,” where “wireless power may be transferred from a wireless power transmitter in the parking space to a wireless power receiver coupled to a vehicle body.” Sensors would record transmitter alignment and efficiency, using this data to better optimize parking later on.

“Vehicle parking position may be intentionally varied over a series of parking events to gather additional alignment information,” Apple adds.