Apple just registered 5 new iPad models — iPad Pro refresh?

Venkatesh Gorantla for MySmartPrice:

While Apple launched its new iPad Air and iPad Mini models in March 2019, the Cupertino-based electronics giant could have a few more tablets up its sleeve. We just stumbled upon the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) certification documents of what look like new iPad models. The company has filed for several new “tablet computers” at Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) certification agency. Two newly discovered document filings with the agency mention model numbers A2068, A2198, A2230, A2197, and A2228. Apart from model numbers, the documents also mention that all these iPads will ship with iPadOS 13, which was showcased at WWDC 2019. These new iPads might possibly be a follow up to this year’s models, which we had first spotted at EEC back in January 2019 ahead of the official summer launch event where the company launched the iPad Air (2019) and the iPad mini (2019).

On July 5, 2018 Apple registered a batch of Macs and five iPads in the same database. These were announced in October of that year.

MacDailyNews Take: ECC certification has become a useful way to predict new Apple products – with iPadOS clearly showing Apple’s path to making its tablets even better for productivity, it will be interesting to see what the flagship models become capable of this year.

In May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed Apple is developing new iPad Pro models for introduction this year or early 2020, but little is known about them. Mac He allegedly said the new models will feature “flexible circuit boards”…