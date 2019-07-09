‘Tim Cook is a man of peace’ – ex-Apple Retail boss, Angela Ahrendts

Jonny Evans for AppleMust:

At some point during its attempt to recruit her, Apple arranged a meeting between CEO, Tim Cook, and the then Burberry CEO, Ahrendts:

“I’ll never forget the first meeting with him because he is such a man of peace,” she said. “And I remember leaving him saying, ‘How do you do this? How do you run something so Titanic but yet he’s so centred?’”

“I had tremendous admiration for that after the first meeting.”

A year later, Cook convinced her to join Apple when he mentioned watching her TED talk on Energy. “You know, you’re meant to be here,” he said.