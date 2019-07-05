Kuo claims Apple kills Mac butterfly keyboard

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

“Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will do away with its controversial butterfly mechanism keyboard in future MacBooks, beginning with a refreshed MacBook Air later this year… “We believe the partially refreshed MacBook Pro models will also adopt a new scissor keyboard in 2020; shipments of MacBook models equipped with a new scissor keyboard will grow 500–700% YoY in 2020. Though the butterfly keyboard is still thinner than the new scissor keyboard, we think most users can’t tell the difference. Furthermore, the new scissor keyboard could offer a better user experience and benefit Apple’s profits; therefore, we predict that the butterfly keyboard may finally disappear in the long term.”

NB: MacBook Pro with new keyboard for 2020, report claims.

This has been a long story:

July 2018:

“The butterfly keyboard design Apple introduced in 2016 has been divisive. Some people really like it, claiming it has fast travel and a sturdy, responsive feel to it. Others feel it’s uncomfortable to type on. We haven’t seen a keyboard this polarizing in a long time; it’s a point of passionate disagreement even among Ars Technica reviews staff,” Ars Technica writes. “Further, some users experienced keyboard failures, particularly in the 2016 model. Small tweaks to the design in 2017 models reportedly reduced the failure rate. Apple claims the problem is not that widespread, but it nevertheless recently began offering service for the keyboard at no cost in a repair program. This newly revised keyboard is another iterative step in that design, although Apple hasn’t made any claims about the new keyboard’s comparative durability.”

March 2019: Appl Still Hasn’t Fixd Its MacBook Kyboad Problm

Later:

Apple recently announced its Keyboard Service Program for MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. Eligible models are listed below.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple seldom comments on rumor or speculation. Many Mac users never experienced problems with the keyboard design, but it’s pretty clear many also did. Perhaps sometimes it’s important to put function above form?