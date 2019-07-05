Apple makes privacy jab at Google smart city plan

Katherine DeClerq for CTV News Toronto:

A new tongue-in-cheek billboard has appeared across the street from Sidewalk Labs’ headquarters toting Apple’s user privacy policies…

The advertisement popped up amid a call from Ontario’s information and privacy commissioner asking the provincial government to review its laws in preparation for the risks associated with smart cities.

In an annual report, the commissioner said that the technology involved in the project would be able to “collect, use and generate massive amounts of data, including personal information.”