Apple makes privacy jab at Google smart city plan

A new tongue-in-cheek billboard has appeared across the street from Sidewalk Labs’ headquarters toting Apple’s user privacy policies…
The advertisement popped up amid a call from Ontario’s information and privacy commissioner asking the provincial government to review its laws in preparation for the risks associated with smart cities.
In an annual report, the commissioner said that the technology involved in the project would be able to “collect, use and generate massive amounts of data, including personal information.”
In June, Google’s sister company released an ambitious plan for Toronto’s waterfront, which will feature video cameras and sensors. Sidewalk Labs says the data gathered will help the complex run more efficiently.
That set us thinking, so here’s a report on Google’s plan:
“We heard serious concerns about privacy, boy, did we hear concerns about privacy,” said Doctoroff on Sidewalk’s 18 months of public consultations.
Sidewalk Labs has recommended that an independent, government sanctioned trust be established to set guidelines and oversee data collection, while also committing not to sell personal information or use it for advertising.
The proposal hasn’t been enough for some critics, such as community opponents .BlockSidewalk, which has called for the current development process to be abandoned over governance concerns
