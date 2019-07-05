Phone charger catches fire during flight

Jane Wharton for Metro:

A phone charger is believed to be the cause of a fire which forced a flight from New York to London to make an emergency landing.

Massachusetts State Police’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit examined the jet and found a device between the cushions of a seat which had ignited.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Preliminary investigation suggests it is a battery pack consistent in appearance with an external phone charger. There were 217 passengers and crew on the flight, which was safely evacuated.