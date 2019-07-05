Phone charger catches fire during flight

A phone charger is believed to be the cause of a fire which forced a flight from New York to London to make an emergency landing.
Massachusetts State Police’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit examined the jet and found a device between the cushions of a seat which had ignited.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Preliminary investigation suggests it is a battery pack consistent in appearance with an external phone charger. There were 217 passengers and crew on the flight, which was safely evacuated.
For people asking. Was told there was a fire and we would have an emergency landing shortly. Everyone could smell the smoke but was not told what the problem was until we landed. Once we landed all we were told was, there is a fire in first class. pic.twitter.com/R1dJBrcX6s
— Cory Tanner (@Ctannerweb) July 5, 2019
Can anyone remember this far back?
“Southwest Airlines evacuated 75 passengers from a flight preparing to take off from Louisville Airport in Kentucky after smoke from a Samsung Galaxy phone filled the cabin,” Daniel Eran Dilger reports for AppleInsider. “The phone was a replacement Galaxy Note 7 that had been powered down for takeoff.”
MacDailyNews Take: We doubt it will be an Apple charger that’s at fault – the basic truth? When it comes to rechargers and battery packs, always purchase a reputable brand.